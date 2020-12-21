MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Year-ender 2020 | Top images of the coronavirus outbreak in India

The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc around the world. The outbreak has toppled the world with more than 77 million positive cases, dominated the year 2020, making it one of the worst years in history. India itself has recorded over 10 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 1,45,000 deaths due to the disease. This pandemic has created a social distance between people. Movement of humans was restricted, schools, parks, cinema hall, malls, and other popular attractions were shut down. Coronavirus has left empty spaces everywhere. Let’s take a look at the images of India’s coronavirus outbreak in 2020 compiled by Reuters.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 04:29 PM IST
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the COVID-19, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the COVID-19, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening, amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening, amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A man reacts as a doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus disease at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
A man reacts as a doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus disease at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
A woman leans against a stretcher holding her husband in the corridor of the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Bhagalpur, in the eastern state of Bihar. (Image: Reuters)
A woman leans against a stretcher holding her husband in the corridor of the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Bhagalpur, in the eastern state of Bihar. (Image: Reuters)
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
A man eats his Iftar meal next to Jama Masjid mosque at Iftar (breaking fast) time on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A man eats his Iftar meal next to Jama Masjid mosque at Iftar (breaking fast) time on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A man walks amidst scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants were forced to disperse by police officers after they gathered outside a railway station, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A man walks amidst scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants were forced to disperse by police officers after they gathered outside a railway station, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter shower flower petals in the premises of a hospital as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus outbreak, in Visakhapatnam. (Image: Reuters)
Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter shower flower petals in the premises of a hospital as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus outbreak, in Visakhapatnam. (Image: Reuters)
A sponge with toothpicks is seen inside a lift to prevent people from touching the lift buttons with their bare hands at a residential society, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
A sponge with toothpicks is seen inside a lift to prevent people from touching the lift buttons with their bare hands at a residential society, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Muslim boys read Koran and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Muslim boys read Koran and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Relatives mourn the death of a man due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of COVID-19, in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)
Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of COVID-19, in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the country, New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the country, New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A girl wearing a protective mask reacts as she is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations amid coronavirus precautions, in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)
A girl wearing a protective mask reacts as she is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations amid coronavirus precautions, in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)
People are seen inside a temporary quarantine centre, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
People are seen inside a temporary quarantine centre, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus in india #Covid-19 #Slidehshow #Year Ender #Year-ender 2020
first published: Dec 21, 2020 04:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccination will be voluntary, says Health Ministry; Moderna vaccine to get emergency use approval in US soon

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.