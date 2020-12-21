Year-ender 2020 | Top images of the coronavirus outbreak in India

A man wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) carries his three-month-old baby who died from the COVID-19, during his funeral at a graveyard, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes seats inside the Inox Leisure movie theatre ahead of its reopening, amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

A man reacts as a doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from him to test for the coronavirus disease at a residential area in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

A woman leans against a stretcher holding her husband in the corridor of the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Bhagalpur, in the eastern state of Bihar. (Image: Reuters)

Beads of sweat run down the forehead of a healthcare worker wearing protective gear after she took swabs from residents for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease outbreak, at a residential apartment in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)

A Hindu devotee wearing a protective mask sanitizes a "pandal" or a temporary platform, next to an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

A man eats his Iftar meal next to Jama Masjid mosque at Iftar (breaking fast) time on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the old quarters of Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A man walks amidst scattered footwear after a large crowd of migrants were forced to disperse by police officers after they gathered outside a railway station, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amidst the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter shower flower petals in the premises of a hospital as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus outbreak, in Visakhapatnam. (Image: Reuters)

A sponge with toothpicks is seen inside a lift to prevent people from touching the lift buttons with their bare hands at a residential society, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)

Muslim boys read Koran and pray next to the grave of a relative who died from the coronavirus, at a graveyard in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Relatives mourn the death of a man due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Relatives prepare the pyre for the cremation of a person who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Rajesh Babu, a police officer, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of COVID-19, in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)

A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in the country, New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

A girl wearing a protective mask reacts as she is splashed with coloured water during Holi celebrations amid coronavirus precautions, in Chennai. (Image: Reuters)

People are seen inside a temporary quarantine centre, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)