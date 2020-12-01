Worried about rising air pollution? These indoor plants will help you breathe clean air at home

Delhi’s air quality remained very poor and is predicted to turn severe due to unfavorable meteorological conditions. As winter smog chokes north India, here are some low-maintenance plants that can help you breathe easy at home while they make home a more welcome place.

Moneycontrol News Dec 1, 2020 / 07:07 PM IST











(Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative)