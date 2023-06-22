"World order taking new shape...": PM Modi at White House amid India-US bilateral meet. See pics

1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, said that India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity. Speaking at the White House lawns after the ceremonial welcome, PM Modi said the societies and institutions of both India and the US are based on democratic values and the two countries take pride in diversity. (Photo: Reuters)

2/5 "In the post-Covid era, the world order is taking a new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world. India and the US are committed to working together for the global good and peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said.

3/5 PM Modi held one-on-one meeting with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House before holding delegation-level talks. In his initial remarks, Prime Minister Modi told Biden that the President's commitment to the ties between the two countries has prompted India to take bold and audacious measures.

4/5 "Today India and the US are walking shoulder-to-shoulder from the depths of the ocean to heights of the sky, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence," Modi said. This is the second interaction between the PM Modi and Joe Biden within 24 hours.