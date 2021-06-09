MARKET NEWS

Waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai as heavy rainfall lashed city

Regional Meteorological Centre Mumbai issues weather warning for the next 5 days.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on June 9, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) termed it as pre-monsoon showers. (Image: News18)
As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar. (Image: News18)
Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning. (Image: News18)
The Maharashtra capital on June 8 received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of the Dadar area. (Image: News18)
Andheri Subway in Mumbai closed due to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall. (Image: News18)
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes traffic congestion in different parts of the city. (Image: News18)
Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes. (Image: ANI)
Streets gets waterlogged as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. (Image: News18)
Rainfall also caused low visibility. Mumbai police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some areas due to waterlogging. (Image: News18)
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issues weather warning for the next 5 days, for Maharashtra. (Image: News18)
TAGS: #IMD #India #monsoon #mumbai #rain #Slideshow #Weather
first published: Jun 9, 2021 02:04 pm

