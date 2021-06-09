Waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai as heavy rainfall lashed city

Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on June 9, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) termed it as pre-monsoon showers. (Image: News18)

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar. (Image: News18)

Several parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunder in the morning. (Image: News18)

The Maharashtra capital on June 8 received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of the Dadar area. (Image: News18)

Andheri Subway in Mumbai closed due to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall. (Image: News18)

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes traffic congestion in different parts of the city. (Image: News18)

Railway tracks submerged between Sion railway station & GTB Nagar railway station due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT have been halted, as a precautionary measure; services to resume as soon as the water recedes. (Image: ANI)

Streets gets waterlogged as Mumbai receives heavy rainfall. (Image: News18)

Rainfall also caused low visibility. Mumbai police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some areas due to waterlogging. (Image: News18)