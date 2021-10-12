US Navy chief Admiral Mike Gilday in Delhi to firm up defence ties with Washington

Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy, lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. (Image: ANI)

The United States Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday arrives in India on a five-day visit to reaffirm the growing level of naval cooperation between the two countries. (Image: ANI)

The visit will conclude on October 15, during which Gilday is scheduled to meet India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and other officials. (Image: ANI)