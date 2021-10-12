MARKET NEWS

English
India

US Navy chief Admiral Mike Gilday in Delhi to firm up defence ties with Washington

The United States' chief of naval operations admiral Michael M Gilday arrived in India on a five-day visit on October 11 to reaffirm the growing level of naval cooperation between the two countries.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
Adm Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy lays a wreath at the National War Memorial.
Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, US Navy, lays a wreath at the National War Memorial. (Image: ANI)
The United States' chief of naval operations admiral Michael M Gilday will arrive in India on a five-day visit on Monday to reaffirm the growing level of naval cooperation between the two countries.
The United States Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday arrives in India on a five-day visit to reaffirm the growing level of naval cooperation between the two countries. (Image: ANI)
The visit will conclude on October 15, during which Gilday is scheduled to meet India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and other officials.
The visit will conclude on October 15, during which Gilday is scheduled to meet India's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and other officials. (Image: ANI)
In a statement, Gilday also described India as "one of the closest strategic partners" and said, the relationship between New Delhi and Washington "is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific."
In a statement, Gilday described India as "one of the closest strategic partners" and said the relationship between New Delhi and Washington "is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific." (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Oct 12, 2021 11:25 am

