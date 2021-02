The 2021-22 Union Budget comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making it the most significant Budget for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Here are all the highlights from today’s speech.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to massive economic disruptions worldwide and while, in India, we have witnessed a resurgence, there is still a long way to go, the FM has said.

Since the last Budget, India’s economy reduced from 2.24 lakh crore nominal GDP to Rs 1.94 lakh crore. This was due to the lower-than-budgeted revenue growth and higher expenditure to tackle the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Budget has gone paperless this year, with finance minister reading the Budget from a Made-in-India tablet. The Budget's softcopy will be available online for everyone.

FM Sitharaman and finance ministry officials brief President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget. (Image source: Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter)

Union Cabinet approves the Budget 2021-22 that will be read by FM Sitharaman in the Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive in Parliament. (Image source: ANI Twitter)

Finance Minister gets ready to present the Union Budget 2021-22.

Preparation of the Budget was undertaken under never-before-seen circumstances. Atmanirbhar Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Yojana were like three-four mini-Budgets in themselves. Total COVID-19 support measures amount to 13 percent of GDP and total COVID-19 support measures by the government and RBI amount to Rs 27.1 lakh crore, says the minister.

FM Sitharaman’s Budget speech rests on six pillars.

Atmanirbharta is not a new idea. Ancient India was largely self-reliant and a business centre of the world. It is an expression of 130 crore Indians who have confidence in their capabilities and skills.

The government is committed to all-round development and making India self-reliant. Coronavirus offers India an opportunity to emerge as 'the land of new hope'.

The proposals in Part A will further strengthen the Sankalp of Nation first- doubling farmers’ income, strong infrastructure, healthy India, good governance, opportunities for youth, education for all, women empowerment and inclusive development, among others.

We introduce the Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years. This will strengthen the National Centre for Disease Control. Besides this, the government will also set up 15 Health Emergency Centres.

Jal Jeevan Mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore will be implemented to cover houses over five years. Budget 2021 will also launch Mission Poshan 2.0. Besides this, launch of urban 'Swacch Bharat Mission' 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1.42 lakh crore has been made.

A voluntary vehicle scrapping policy has been announced. Vehicles will undergo fitness test - 20 years for passenger vehicles and 15 years for commercial vehicles.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has said that a professionally managed development financial institution (DFI) will be introduced. The government has set an ambitious target of building infrastructure in the country. But funding these infrastructure projects would have posed a steep challenge because of the revenue constraints and the stress on the loan books of banks. Moneycontrol had earlier reported earlier that FM Sitharaman is likely to announce a dedicated development financial institution to facilitate financing greenfield infrastructure projects.

Rs 35,000 crore to be allocated for further funds for COVID-19 vaccines. we will provide more for COVID-19 vaccines if required.

Government has committed Rs 1.97 lakh crore for PLI schemes covering 13 sectors. Further 7 textile parks will be launched over three years.

National Infrastructure Pipeline has been expanded to 7,400 projects. Futher, projects worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been completed under the National Infra Pipeline. A bill to set up DFI providing Rs 20,000 crore will also be introduced to launch the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline to fund new infra projects.

Will introduce a bill to set-up a development finance institution (DFI), capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore. Rs 5 lakh crore will be lent by DFI in three years' time. An asset monetisation dashboard will be created to provide clarity to investors. Further the Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors. For 2021-22; capital expenditure seen at Rs 5.54 lakh crore which is up by 34.5 percent year-on-year (YoY).

NHAI has sponsored one InVit to attract investors. Thus 5 operational roads with Rs 5,000 crore value being transferred to NHAI InVit. NHAI operational roll roads are to be monetised. Meanwhile, Ralways will monetise dedicated freight corrdior after commissioning. The next lot of airports will also be monetised for operations and management. AAI airports in tier-2,3 cities and other railway assets are to be monetised.

More than 13,000 km of roads awarded under Bharat Mala project. Around 3,800 km have been constructed in Bharatmala so far and 8,500 km to be awarded by March 2022. Will complete additional 11,000 km of NH corridor by March 2022. More economic corridors are being planned - 3,500 km of NH works are ongoing in Tamil Nadu.

Government will allot Rs 1.03 lakh crore for National Highway Projects in Tamil Nadu; Rs 65,000 core for National Highway Projects in Kerala; Rs 25,000 crore for National Highway Projects in West Bengal. We will also allot additional Rs 34,000 crore for National Highway Projects in Assam. We will award 8,500 km of for National Highway Projects by March 2022. Further, 1,000-km of the National Highway Corridor is to be completed. (Representative image)

The Eastern Freight Corridor is to be taken up this year via PPP mode. Further, three future dedicated freight corridors -- East Coast, East-west, North-south are in works. These will have automatic system on high density rail routes to avoid collisions. Complete, 100% electrification of broad-gauge rail routes will be done by December 2023. (Representative image)

FY22 Capex is targetted at Rs 5.54 lakh crore v/s FY21's Rs 4.39 lakh crore. Power transmission assets of Rs 7,000 crore is to be transferred to Power Grid InvIT. The Centre will also provide Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies for Capex. We will nudge states for more capital expenditure.

We propose to divest two PSU banks and one general insurance company in FY22. Further, divestments of BPCL, CONCOR, Pawan Hans, and Air India will be completed in FY22. FY22 Divestment target is at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. We will create new list of companies for divestment. The government will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for monetising land owned by state-owned PSUs and will set up separate administrative structure for co-operatives.

An independent gas transport system will be set up and 100 more districts will be added under the City Gas Expansion.

Ujjwala scheme will be expanded to over 1 crore more beneficiaries. Will add 100 more districts in the next three years to the city gas distribution network. A gas pipeline project will be taken up in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government is also looking to double ship recycling capacity by 2024. Seven port projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore will be undertaken in FY22 via PPP.

A scheme to assist discoms will be launched with an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore. The Ujjwala Scheme will cover an additional 1 crore beneficiaries.

Social security benefits to be extended to gig and platform workers. Employee State Insurance Corporation benefits too would be provided. Women will be allowed to work in all categories in night shifts too.

The '1 Nation 1 Ration Card' plan is under implementation by 32 States & UTs. The Centre will lauch a portal to collect data on migrant workers. Further, social security benefits will be extended to platform and gig workers. Minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers.

FY21 fiscal deficit pegged at 9.5% of GDP. Further, the FY22 fiscal deficit has been pegged at 6.8% of GDP. Gross market borrowing target is at Rs 12 lakh crore for FY22. We will approach the market for additional Rs 80,000 crore to fund FY21 fiscal deficit. We hope to get back on the fiscal consolidation path by FY26.

100 new Sainik schools to be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools and states. A new legislation will be introduced this year to set up a Higher Education Commission. A central university will also be set up in Leh for access to higher education in Ladakh.

No Income tax (I-T) filing for senior citizens above 75 years of age having only pension. Further, the timeline for re-opening of tax returns has been reduced to three years from six years. To set up faceless dispute resolution committee for small taxpayers.