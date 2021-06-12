Turning boys into men | Indian Military Academy holds passing out parade for cadets

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun held its passing out parade on June 12. As many as 341 Indian Gentleman Cadets and 84 foreign Gentleman Cadets attended the passing out parade.

Foreign Gentleman Cadets from over nine countries are attending the IMA Passing Out Parade. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the guardians of the cadets were not allowed to participate in the parade.

In this picture, the Gentleman Cadets from Cadets training Wing (CTW), of Military college of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) participated in the graduation parade at Cariappa Drill Square in Hyderabad on June 12. A total of 28 Gentlemen Cadets of the 37th course of the technical entry scheme passed out from the portals of Cadets Training Wing of MCEME.

The colours of the IMA were also on display which includes Steel Grey and Blood Red. Steel Grey signifies strength and resilience whereas, the Blood Red signifies the ultimate sacrifice and devotion to duty.