Trains to operate from Bengaluru city to Kempegowda International Airport from January 4

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from January 4. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)

The initiative will enhance last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefiting lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)

The Bengaluru International Airport Ltd & South Western Railway have partnered to establish a Railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport, for hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly travel to Airport & will benefit many travelers daily. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)