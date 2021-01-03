MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Trains to operate from Bengaluru city to Kempegowda International Airport from January 4

The Bengaluru International Airport Ltd & South Western Railway have partnered to establish a Railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport, for hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly travel to Airport & will benefit many travelers daily.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from January 4. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) Halt Railway Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka is all set to serve travelers from January 4. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
The initiative will enhance last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefiting lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
The initiative will enhance last-mile connectivity to Bengaluru airport, benefiting lakhs of people and reduce the traffic congestion drastically. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
The Bengaluru International Airport Ltd & South Western Railway have partnered to establish a Railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport, for hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly travel to Airport & will benefit many travelers daily. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
The Bengaluru International Airport Ltd & South Western Railway have partnered to establish a Railway halt station near Kempegowda International Airport, for hassle-free, quick, environment-friendly travel to Airport & will benefit many travelers daily. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
According to the News Minute reports, five trains will run between the city and the airport for the next few months. One can board a train from the city and reach the airport halt station at fares as low as Rs 10-15, as per reports. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
According to the News Minute reports, five trains will run between the city and the airport for the next few months. One can board a train from the city and reach the airport halt station at fares as low as Rs 10-15, as per reports. (Image: Twitter @PiyushGoyal)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bengaluru #Kempegowda International Airport #KiAD #Railway halt station #Slideshow
first published: Jan 3, 2021 09:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.