PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toxic foam covers Yamuna river again -- take a look

Thick layer of toxic froth again covered the surface of Yamuna River in New Delhi due to the excessive release of pollutants in the water body.

Moneycontrol News
Thick layer of toxic froth again covered the surface of Yamuna River in New Delhi due to the excessive release of pollutants in the water body. The ghost of the toxic foam, which really looks like a serene covering of snow, is back to haunt Delhiites, raising major health and environmental concerns yet again. (Image: AFP)

Thick layer of toxic froth again covered the surface of Yamuna River in New Delhi due to the excessive release of pollutants in the water body. The ghost of the toxic foam, which really looks like a serene covering of snow, is back to haunt Delhiites, raising major health and environmental concerns yet again. (Image: AFP)

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two polluting units and ordered closure of 15 others which may have caused frothing in the Yamuna. (Image: AFP)

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed two polluting units and ordered closure of 15 others which may have caused frothing in the Yamuna. (Image: AFP)

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of river Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi raised the alarm to be noticed. Experts cited detergents as one of the major reasons behind the river pollution. (Image: AFP)

Visuals of toxic froth floating on the surface of river Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi raised the alarm to be noticed. Experts cited detergents as one of the major reasons behind the river pollution. (Image: AFP)

While the national capital is battling with the two major issues, air pollution and rising coronavirus cases, another issue is there that demands immediate action. (Image: AFP)

While the national capital is battling with the two major issues, air pollution and rising coronavirus cases, another issue is there that demands immediate action. (Image: AFP)

According to the officials the primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam was high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households. (Image: AFP)

According to the officials the primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam was high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households. (Image: AFP)

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Air pollution #coronavirus #Slideshow #toxic foam #Toxic foam in Yamuna #Yamuna pollution

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.