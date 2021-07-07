MARKET NEWS

Top 10 Dilip Kumar songs: From Naya Daur to Ganga Jamuna and more

Here are top 10 hit songs from Dilip Kumar's movie.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
Movie: Naya Daur | Song: Ude jab jab zulfen teri (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Madhumati | Song: Suhana safar aur yeh mausam haseen (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Kohinoor | Song: Do sitaron ka zameen par hai milan (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Naya Daur | Song: maang ke saath tumhara (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Ganga Jamuna | Song: Nain lad jaye hain (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Amar | Song: Insaaf ka mandir hai ye (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Mughal-E-Azam | Song: Pyaar kiya toh darna kya (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Sagina | Song: Saala main toh saab ban gaya (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Naya Daur | Song: Ye desh hai veer jawanon ka (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Movie: Saudagar | Song: Imli ka boota (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)
Tags: #Current Affairs #Dilip Kumar #Entertainment #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Jul 7, 2021 11:24 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.