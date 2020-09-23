TIME's list of most influential people: Check who feature on the list this year

Every year, TIME magazine releases a list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Take a look at who featured on this year's list. Moneycontrol News TIME magazine's list of Most Influential People in 2020 includes people across various fields - politics, entertainment, sports, business and science. Let's take a look at some of the people who featured on the list this year. (Image: Facebook) Ayushmann Khurrana, Actor | “Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes,” actor Deepika Padukone said. (Image: Reuters) Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India | "Though almost all of India’s Prime Ministers have come from the nearly 80% of the population that is Hindu, only Modi has governed as if no one else matters,” writes Karl Vick, TIME editor.(Image: News18) Bilkis, the 'dadi from Shaheen Bhagh' | “With prayer beads in one hand and the national flag in the other, Bilkis became the voice of the marginalized in India, an 82-year-old who would sit at a protest site from 8 am to midnight,” writes journalist Rana Ayyub. (Image: TIME magazine) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization | "An experienced scientist and public-health leader, Tedros knows that until we protect the most vulnerable among us from COVID-19, none of us is protected,” writes Okonjo-Iweala, Chair of Gavi. (Image: Reuters) Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi , founders of the Black Lives Matter movement| “To know that Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi were out there organizing this movement—I felt supported and encouraged,” writes Sybrina Fulton, founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation. (Image: TIME magazine) Donald Trump, President of the United States | “Voters will decide on Election Day whether Trump’s use of power will be a cautionary tale or a preview of more to come,” said Brian Bennett, TIME’s White House correspondent. (Image: AP/Evan Vucci) Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google | “Sundar Pichai’s uniquely American story—emigrating from India as a young adult and working his way to become CEO of a $1 trillion corporation—represents the best of what we aspire for our society,” said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. (Image: Reuters) Ravindra Gupta, Professor at Cambridge University | “In recognition of his work, last year the University of Cambridge appointed him professor of clinical microbiology at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease,” writes Adam Castillejo. (Image: TIME magazine) Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil | “To his base, he can simply do no wrong. It’s the rest of Brazil, and the world, that is left to count the cost,” writes Dan Stewart, Times International editor. (Image: Reuters) Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, Astronauts | "They completed the first all-female spacewalk, shifting who we see as strong, brave, competent, and who’s on the team pushing the boundaries of exploration,” writes Mae Jemison, former NASA astronaut. (Image: Reuters) Daniel Zhang, CEO and Chairman of Alibaba | “Quietly, Daniel led Alibaba through the height of the pandemic in China with courage and creativity,” said Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Writer and actress | “Her one-woman play Fleabag was adapted into a show that turned her into everyone’s favorite self-sabotaging maker of mischief,” writes singer Taylor Swift. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 23, 2020 03:48 pm