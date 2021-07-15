These countries are now accepting visa applications from Indian passport-holders

South Africa: No visa fee for Indian nationals. VFS logistics fee to process visas from Mumbai and Delhi is Rs 2,040; Rs 2,301 to process visas from Gurugram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Goa.

Turkey: Visa not mandatory currently. Gateway offers travel health insurance service at the visa application centre at the best value-price. Gateway Service Fee; Rs 4,201. Premium Lounge visa service charge: Rs 6,195. Call 022 67866029 to schedule an appointment.

Kenya: Online visa applications for Kenyan are open now. Visit the official website, www.ecitizen.go.ke, to apply. Check safety and health guidelines on https://www.kaa.go.ke/airports/passenger-guide/. A single-entry visa is valid for three months from the date of issue. Travel itinerary, return ticket, hotel bookings mandatory for visa application.

Mauritius: When Mauritius opens its doors on July 15, you can opt for visa on arrival at immigration counter. No visa fee for Indians. Documents required for tourist visa are: passport, confirmed return ticket, proof of hotel booking (voucher issued by hotel or travel agent).

Zambia: Indians are eligible to apply for e-visas. Persons below the age of 16 cannot apply for an e-Visa. If travelling with an adult, they must be included in the adult’s application during the application process.

Saudi Arabia: Indians holding a valid US, UK or Schengen visa (who have travelled to the visa-issuing country) and are travelling by the Saudi national carrier for tourism will be offered visa-on-arrival in Saudi Arabia. Such visa holders must have visited the visa-issuing country before landing at any Saudi airport via a Saudi air carrier.

Ukraine: Indian nationals are eligible for e-visa to Ukraine. e-visa is valid for up to 30 days. Check details of required documents and apply online at www.visaukraine.com. Apply at least a week or two before the date of departure, in cases of unexpected delays. Ukrainian visa fee can be paid using a credit or debit card. The approved e-visa is sent to the applicant by email. Visa on arrival facility is currently not available.

Armenia: Indians can apply for e-visa at https://evisa.mfa.am. Documents required include air ticket, hotel reservation, invitation, medical/travel insurance, and proof of sufficient funds, etc.

Tanzania: Indians are eligible for e-visa which is a single-entry visa, valid for 90 days, that allows travellers to enter and travel to Tanzania and Zanzibar. You can enter Tanzania through following ports of entry: Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA), Namanga border, Tunduma border.