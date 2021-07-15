MARKET NEWS

These countries are now accepting visa applications from Indian passport-holders

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
South Africa: No visa fee for Indian nationals. VFS logistics fee to process visas from Mumbai and Delhi is INR 2,040; INR 2,301 to process visas from Gurugram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Goa.
Turkey: Not mandatory currently. Gateway offers travel health insurance service at the visa application centre at the best value-price. Gateway Service Fee; Rs 4,201. Premium Lounge visa service charge: Rs 6,195. Call 022 67866029 to schedule an appointment.
Kenya: Online visa applications for Kenyan are open now. Visit the official website, www.ecitizen.go.ke, to apply. Check safety and health guidelines on https://www.kaa.go.ke/airports/passenger-guide/ A single-entry visa is valid for three months from the date of issue. Travel itinerary, return ticket, hotel bookings mandatory for visa application.
Mauritius:
Zambia: Indians are eligible to apply for e-visas. Persons below the age of 16 cannot apply for an e-Visa. If travelling with an adult, they must be included in the adult’s application during the application process.
Indians holding a valid US, UK or Schengen visa (who have travelled to the visa-issuing country) and are travelling by the Saudi national carrier for tourism will be offered visa-on-arrival in Saudi Arabia. Such visa holders must have visited the visa-issuing country before landing at any Saudi airport via a Saudi air carrier.
Ukraine: Indian nationals are eligible for E-visa to Ukraine. E-visa is valid for up to 30 days. Check details of required documents and apply online at www.visaukraine.com Apply at least a week or two before the date of departure, in cases of unexpected delays. Ukrainian visa fee can be paid using a credit or debit card. The approved e-Visa is sent to the applicant by email. Visa on arrival facility is currently not available.
Armenia: Indians can apply for E-visa at https://evisa.mfa.am. Documents required include air ticket, hotel reservation, invitation, medical/travel insurance, and proof of sufficient funds, etc.
Tanzania: Indians are eligible for E-visa which is a single-entry visa, valid for 90 days, that allows travellers to enter and travel to Tanzania and Zanzibar. You can enter Tanzania through following ports of entry: Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA), Namanga border, Tunduma border.
“Student visas remain a top priority for the U.S. Mission to India, and we are making every attempt to facilitate student travel in time for the fall semester,” according to the official website https://in.usembassy.gov/visas/. If you have not yet been able to schedule a visa appointment, check https://ustraveldocs.com/in for availability. Additional July and August student visa appointments are being added at posts across India as conditions allow.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.