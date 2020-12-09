PlusFinancial Times
The year in tweets: Here are most retweeted tweets of 2020

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:08 PM IST
The year in tweets | Here are the most retweeted tweets of 2020.
Entertainment: In February, Vijay's selfie with his fans.
Politics | In Apil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamps during COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports | In August, Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tweet expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter.
Business | In March, Ratan Tata's tweet pledging support to communities affected by COVID-19.
Most liked tweet of 2020 | In August, when Virat Kohli tweeted about Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.
Most quoted tweet of 2020 | In July, when bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan shared his diagnosis of COVID-19.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Slideshow #Technology #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:42 pm

