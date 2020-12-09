The year in tweets: Here are most retweeted tweets of 2020

The year in tweets | Here are the most retweeted tweets of 2020.

Entertainment: In February, actor Vijay's selfie with his fans.

Politics | In Apil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet about lighting lamps during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports | In August, Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tweet expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter.

Business | In March, Indian businessman Ratan Tata's tweet pledging support to communities affected by COVID-19.

Most liked tweet of 2020 | In August, when Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tweeted about his wife and bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's pregnancy.