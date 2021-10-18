MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

The Rich List | Meet India's new entrants in the billionaire club

CEO of Avenue Supermarts Navil Noronha debuted in the India’s billionaires list with the wealth of Rs 7,744 crore currently.

October 18, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
Ignatius Navil Noronha, CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart retail stores, joins the billionaires list as the company’s shares have risen staggering 113 percent this year. The stock touched a new intra-day record-high of Rs 5,899 on BSE. Noronha has 13.13 million shares or more than 2 percent stake in the company. With the wealth of Rs 7,744 crore, Noronha has become India’s richest professional manager. Let’s take a look at the other billionaires who made an entry in the billionaires list.
Ignatius Navil Noronha, CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart retail stores, joins the billionaires list as the company’s shares have risen staggering 113 percent this year. The stock touched a new intra-day record-high of Rs 5,899 on BSE. Noronha has 13.13 million shares or more than 2 percent stake in the company. With the wealth of Rs 7,744 crore, Noronha has become India’s richest professional manager. Let’s take a look at the other billionaires who made an entry in the billionaires list.
Technology services provider Persistent Systems’ founder Anand Deshpande has joined the elite group of billionaires in September this year. His net worth stands at $1.3 billion, as per Forbes real-time billionaires record.
Technology services provider Persistent Systems’ founder Anand Deshpande has joined the elite group of billionaires in September this year. His net worth stands at $1.3 billion, as per Forbes real-time billionaires record.
The founding Chairman of the Apollo group of hospitals Dr. Prathap C Reddy and his family have entered the top 100 list of billionaires with wealth shot up by 169 percent, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2021. Currently Reddy’s wealth is over $2 billion.
The founding Chairman of the Apollo group of hospitals Dr. Prathap C Reddy and his family have entered the top 100 list of billionaires with wealth shot up by 169 percent, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2021. Currently Reddy’s wealth is over $2 billion.
Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India, is among the new entrants in Forbes billionaires list with net worth of $3.6 billion.
Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India, is among the new entrants in Forbes billionaires list with net worth of $3.6 billion.
The executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, Arvind Lal made his place among the billionaires after the novel outbreak with a net worth of $2.55 billion.
The executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, Arvind Lal made his place among the billionaires after the novel outbreak with a net worth of $2.55 billion. (Image: Forbes)
Managing Director of Pune-based Clean Science and Technology, Ashok Boob also debuted in the Forbes billionaires list with a net worth of $2.3 billion. (Image: Forbes)
Managing Director of Pune-based Clean Science and Technology, Ashok Boob also debuted in the Forbes billionaires list with a net worth of $2.3 billion. (Image: Forbes)
Tags: #Business #Indian billionaires #Navil Noronha #Slideshow
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.