The Rich List | Meet India's new entrants in the billionaire club

Ignatius Navil Noronha, CEO of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs DMart retail stores, joins the billionaires list as the company’s shares have risen staggering 113 percent this year. The stock touched a new intra-day record-high of Rs 5,899 on BSE. Noronha has 13.13 million shares or more than 2 percent stake in the company. With the wealth of Rs 7,744 crore, Noronha has become India’s richest professional manager. Let’s take a look at the other billionaires who made an entry in the billionaires list.

Technology services provider Persistent Systems’ founder Anand Deshpande has joined the elite group of billionaires in September this year. His net worth stands at $1.3 billion, as per Forbes real-time billionaires record.

The founding Chairman of the Apollo group of hospitals Dr. Prathap C Reddy and his family have entered the top 100 list of billionaires with wealth shot up by 169 percent, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2021. Currently Reddy’s wealth is over $2 billion.

Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director of Polycab India, is among the new entrants in Forbes billionaires list with net worth of $3.6 billion.

The executive chairman of diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs, Arvind Lal made his place among the billionaires after the novel outbreak with a net worth of $2.55 billion. (Image: Forbes)