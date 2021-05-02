MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 | List of key candidates who won or lost

The counting of votes for Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021 is still progressing. The single-phase election for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly was concluded on April 6. Here’s a look at how the key candidates of the major parties fared at the polls.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Constituency: Kolathur | MK Stalin of DMK party won Kolathur seat against AIADMK cadidate Aadirajaram.
Constituency: Kolathur | MK Stalin of DMK won the Kolathur seat defeating AIADMK candidate Aadirajaram.
Constituency: Edappadi | AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami won against DMK candidate Sambathkumar. T.
Constituency: Edappadi | AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami won against DMK candidate Sambathkumar. T.
Constituency: Kovilpatti | TTV Dhinakaran of AMMK loses against Kadambur Raju of AIADMK.
Constituency: Kovilpatti | TTV Dhinakaran of AMMK loses against Kadambur Raju of AIADMK.
Constituency: Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni | Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK won the seat.
Constituency: Chepauk-Thiruvellikeni | Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK won the seat.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Assembly Election Result 2021 #India #Politics #Slideshow #Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021
first published: May 2, 2021 08:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.