Take a look at five of the wealthiest Indian women and their net worth

Forbes released the list of top 100 richest Indians in the year 2020. As the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited continues to dominate the list with his net worth of $88.7 billion, there are five businesswomen who made their place in the list. While the number of the richest women on Forbes 2020 list remain unchanged from last year, 4 out of 5 women saw their wealth increase this year. Here are the five richest women in India in 2020. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com) 1 | Savitri Jindal | Company: Chairperson, OP Jindal Group | Net worth: $6.6 billion | Savitri Jindal saw her wealth rise from $5.8 billion to $6.6 billion in 2020, which means her wealth rose by $0.8 billion or 13.8 percent from 2019. 2 | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Company: Chairperson, Biocon | Net worth: $4.6 billion | She added $2.22 billion to her wealth, taking her net worth to $4.6 billion in 2020, from $2.38 billion in 2019. It marked the highest gain in percentage terms at 93.28 percent among India's 100 richest persons. (Image: Reuters) 3 | Vinod Rai Gupta | Company: Havells India | Net worth: $3.55 billion | Only woman on the list who saw her net worth decline, marginally by $0.45 billion or 11.25 percent. Her wealth declined to $3.55 billion in 2020 from $4 billion in 2019. (Image: Forbes India) 4 | Leena Gandhi Tewari | Company: Chairperson, USV Private Limited | Net worth: $3 billion | USV's chairperson saw a gain of $1.08 in her net worth in 2020. With 56.25 percent gain, her wealth increased to $3 billion from $1.92 billion in 2019. (Image: Forbes India) 5 | Mallika Srinivasan | Company: Chairman & Managing Director, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited | Net worth: $2.45 billion | Mallika Srinivasan of the Amalgamations Group Family saw her net worth grow to $2.45 billion from $2.1 billion in 2020. (Image: TAFE website) First Published on Oct 9, 2020 02:51 pm