Take a look at five of the wealthiest Indian women and their net worth

Forbes released the list of top 100 richest Indians in the year 2020. As the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited continues to dominate the list with his net worth of $88.7 billion, there are five businesswomen who made their place in the list. While the number of the richest women on Forbes 2020 list remain unchanged from last year, 4 out of 5 women saw their wealth increase this year. Here are the five richest women in India in 2020. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which published moneycontrol.com)