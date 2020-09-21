Taj Mahal reopens for visitors after 6 months with strict coronavirus guidelines

There will be no window ticket sale like earlier, visitors can scan the code to purchase tickets or book online through the ASI website. Moneycontrol News Taj Mahal reopens for visitors on September 21 after six months of closure due to novel coronavirus pandemic as authorities pressed ahead with kickstarting the nation’s coronavirus-battered economy despite soaring infection numbers. (Image: News18) Thermal screening of visitors being done at Taj Mahal, as the monument reopens for public from today. (Image: Twitter @ANI) The mausoleum, built in the northern city of Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife, was closed on March 17 — before the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. (Image: News18) ASI Superintending Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnkar undergoes thermal screening at the VIP Gate ahead of the reopening of Taj Mahal. (Image: PTI) Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal per day a far cry from peak levels of 80,000 a day. They will be split into two groups. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Tourists will have to follow social distancing and other health protocols during their visit to India’s 17th-century monument situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: AFP) Only cashless transactions will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal and it will remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. (Image: News18) Tourists take pictures as they visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21. There will be no window ticket sale like earlier, visitors can scan the code to purchase tickets or book online through the ASI website or app. (Image: AFP) A visitor poses in front of Taj Mahal in Agra on September 21. (Image: News18) Security personnel stand guard at the Taj Mahal in Agra. Officials said strict social distancing rules were in place and visitors were not allowed to touch the marble. (Image: AFP) First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:08 pm