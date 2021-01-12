Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary: Here are some of his inspiring quotes

Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)

Arise! Awake! And stop not, until the goal is reached.

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart.

Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world.

Anything that makes you weak physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject as poison.

Be the servant while leading. Be unselfish. Have infinite patience, and success is yours.

The Christian is not to become a Hindu or a Buddhist, nor a Hindu or a Buddhist to become Christian. But each must assimilate the spirit of the others and yet preserve his individuality, and grow according to his own law of growth.

The upliftment of the women, the awakening of the masses must come first, and then only can any real good come about for the country, for India.