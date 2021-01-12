MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary: Here are some of his inspiring quotes

On Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary, here are some of his most inspiring quotes

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
vivekananda 20213
Arise! Awake! And stop not, until the goal is reached. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Arise! Awake! And stop not, until the goal is reached. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Anything that makes you weak physically, intellectually and spritually, reject as poison. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Anything that makes you weak physically, intellectually and spiritually, reject as poison. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Be the servant while leading. Be unselfish. Have infinite patience, and success is yours. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Be the servant while leading. Be unselfish. Have infinite patience, and success is yours. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
The upliftment of the women, the awakening of the masses must come first, and then only can any real good come about for the country, for India. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
The Christian is not to become a Hindu or a Buddhist, nor a Hindu or a Buddhist to become Christian. But each must assimilate the spirit of the others and yet preserve his individuality, and grow according to his own law of growth. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
vivekananda 20219
The upliftment of the women, the awakening of the masses must come first, and then only can any real good come about for the country, for India. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
The moment I have realised God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free from bondage, everthing that binds vanishes, and I am free. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
The moment I have realised God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free. (Image courtesy: NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Slideshow
first published: Jan 12, 2021 03:09 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.