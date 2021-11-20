Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards: Indore's clean sweep bags top honours fifth time in a row

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on November 20. As many as 4,320 cities participated in the 2021 survey. (Image: ANI)

Indore once again emerged as the cleanest city in India, the fifth time that Madhya Pradesh's town has bagged the top honours in the sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan. (Image: ANI)

Gujarat's Surat grabbed the second position as the cleanest city in India in the government’s cleanliness survey in which 4,320 cities participated. (Image: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada was ranked third in the survey that got responses from more than 5 crore citizens, the government said. (Image: ANI)

Mineral-rich Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country’s cleanest state in the Swachh Survekshan that was conducted in a record 28 days despite COVID challenges. (Image: ANI)

The holy city of Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has topped the list of the cleanest Ganga towns category. (Image: ANI)