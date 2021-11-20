MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Swachh Survekshan 2021 Awards: Indore's clean sweep bags top honours fifth time in a row

As many as 4,320 cities participated in the 2021 edition of Swachh Survekshan that was launched in 2016

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind presented the awards at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. As many as 4,320 cities participated in the 2021 edition of the survey.
Indore has once again emerged as the cleanest city in India, the fifth time that Madhya Pradesh's city has bagged the top honours in the government’s Swachh Survekshan. (Image: ANI)
Gujarat's Surat grabbed the second position (Image: ANI)
Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada is at 3rd position in India in the government’s Swachh Survekshan. (Image: ANI)
Mineral-rich Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country’s cleanest state in the Swachh Survekshan that was conducted in a record 28 days despite COVID challenges. (Image: ANI)
The holy city of Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has topped the list of the cleanest Ganga towns category in the government’s Swachh Survekshan. (Image: ANI)
Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cleanest cities #Current Affairs #India #Indore #Surat #Swachh Survekshan 2021 award #Vijaywada
first published: Nov 20, 2021 01:46 pm

