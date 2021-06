One year ago today, Bollywood star, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Kai Po Che’ and went on to do roles such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath. Here are some reactions to his death from the film star’s colleagues. (Image source: Instagram)

Ram Gopal Varma: This got to be the most shocking thing Bollywood ever experiences. So young and so much life ahead and then why???

Kapil Sharma: Depression need not to be ignored!! We lost such a great and kind- hearted actor today!! rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput.

Neil Nitin Mukesh: Honestly lost for words since yesterday. Your good deeds in silence have ensured that you will be remembered forever. You are a blessed soul. At a young age, you made a mark in an industry that millions only dream of. It is not easy to have achieved what u did. But you did. (ImageSource: Instagram)

Manoj Bajpayee: I have always been more inclined towards an actor trying to excel than an actor who is already excellent. The latter stay there forever. But it is such a pleasant sight to see someone search for that perfect shot, that perfect expression, the perfect craft. He did that. (IMage source: ANI)

Neha Dhupia: I’ve a pain in my gut as I write this, was between a fan and a friend. Such a lovely talented young man you were #sushantsinghrajput and you decided to go away so soon. Condolences to the family, can’t imagine what they must be going thru. Can’t even begin to imagine what you must’ve gone through.

Raveena Tandon: Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented, he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest Sushant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.

Virat Kohli: Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may God give all the strength to his family and friends.

Rohit Sharma: This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor, RIP brother.