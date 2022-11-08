Supreme Court endorses 10% EWS quota; all you need to know about it

Moneycontrol News

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the 10 percentage reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS). All about the EWS reservation, its eligibility and benefits. (Image: News18 Creative)In 2019, Parliament passed the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution, allowing the government to institute the EWS quota. (Image: News18 Creative)The 103rd Amendment inserted Articles 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)The 103rd Amendment received an overwhelming majority in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (Image: News18 Creative)It is meant those who are not covered by reservations granted to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes but have an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh. (Image: News18 Creative)The validity of the quota was challenged on constitutional and some other grounds. (Image: News18 Creative)A constitution bench of the Supreme Court on November 7, in a 3:2 majority decision, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment. (Image: News18 Creative)The matter was heard by a five-judge bench. Two dissenting judges said leaving out the poor among SCs, STs, and OBCs from availing the reservation benefit under the EWS category was discriminatory. (Image: News18 Creative)Three judges concluded that the exclusion of SCs, STs, SEBCs and OBCs did not violate the equality code. (Image: News18 Creative)