Suicide Prevention Day 2020 | A look at suicide cases in India

This day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) Moneycontrol News World Suicide Prevention day is observed on September 10 every year in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. This day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). The ongoing pandemic has affected person’s mental health majorly. This year’s theme is ‘working together to prevent suicide.’ According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2019, average deaths by suicide every day in India is 381. Let’s take a look at the figures to know about the suicide cases in India. (Image: News18 Creative) Total number of suicides in India saw a 3.4 percent rise in 2019 compared to 2018, which saw 1,34,516 suicides. (Image: News18 Creative) Among all the Union Territories, Delhi reported the highest number of suicides. (Image: News18 Creative) Most women committed suicide owing to marriage-related issues (specifically dowry), followed by impotence and infertility. (Image: News18 Creative) Out of all the suicides, 67 percent were of young adults aged between 18 and 45. (Image: News18 Creative) The highest proportion of those committing suicide (23.3 percent) were educated up to matriculation, while 3.7 percent were graduates and above. (Image: News18 Creative) Farmer suicides reduced marginally while that of daily wagers increased by 8 percent between 2018 and 2019. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Sep 10, 2020 04:43 pm