Suicide Prevention Day 2020 | A look at suicide cases in India

World Suicide Prevention day is observed on September 10 every year in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. This day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). The ongoing pandemic has affected person’s mental health majorly. This year’s theme is ‘working together to prevent suicide.’ According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2019, average deaths by suicide every day in India is 381. Let’s take a look at the figures to know about the suicide cases in India. (Image: News18 Creative)