Streets in Kerala wear deserted look as 9-day lockdown comes into force

The nine-day lockdown in Kerala will remain in force till midnight of May 16.

Moneycontrol News
May 09, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST
A deserted road in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, which has been under lockdown since April 13.
Kerala came under complete lockdown from May 8 morning to contain the massive spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions came into force at 6 am and will remain in place till May 16 midnight. | Representative picture
Kerala lockdown 11
The state government decided to impose a 9-day complete shut as the weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons. Image: ANI
Kerala lockdown 22
As lockdown is in place, only essential services are exempted and people are strictly warned against coming out in public places or travel unnecessarily. Police has intensified patrolling in every nook and cranny of the state since morning to ensure that nobody is venturing out without any valid reason. Image: ANI
kerala lockdown 33
Around 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure adherence to guidelines. They could be seen stopping every single vehicle including two-wheelers and asking the riders about the purpose of their travel and seeking to show their identity cards. Fine is being imposed and vehicles are being seized from individuals who violate the restrictions. Image: ANI
Kerala lockdown 44
As per the official guidelines, banks, insurance, financial services, capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI and cooperative credit societies shall function only on alternate days during lockdown -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
first published: May 9, 2021 10:34 am

