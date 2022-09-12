Stealth-frigate 'Taragiri' launched | A look at India's third stealth guided-missile warship

Moneycontrol News

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) launched the third Stealth Frigate of Project 17A ‘Taragiri’ on September 11. The ship is has been built using integrated construction methodology, which involves hull blocks construction in different geographical locations. (Image: News18 Creative)The ship will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system. The ship’s air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles will revolve around the vertical launch and long range surface to air missile system. (Image: News18 Creative)Project-17 Alpha frigates (P-17A) was cleared by the government in 2015 to construct warships and frigates for the Indian Navy. It involves the development of seven advanced guided-missile frigates. (Image: News18 Creative)