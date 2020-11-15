PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies: Here's a look at some of his best films

Let's remember the iconic National Award-winning actor for his contribution to cinema across almost 60 years in the industry.

Moneycontrol News
Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died on November 15 after over a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. The thespian is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. The iconic actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Chatterjee recovered from the infection, but his condition did not improve as he suffered from multiple ailments, including neurological complications, according to a statement issued by the hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. (Image: NW18 Creative)

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 on November 15 at a Kolkata hospital. Chatterjee rose to prominence with his collaborations with auteur Satyajit Ray, and grew into an iconic star of the '60s and '70s. Let's remember the iconic National Award-winning actor for his contribution to cinema across almost 60 years in the industry. (Image: NW18 Creative)

Apur Sansar | Year : 1959 (Image: Twitter)

Apur Sansar | Year : 1959 (Image: Twitter)

Abhijan | Year: 1962

Abhijan | Year: 1962 (Image: Wikipedia)

Charulata | Year: 1964

Charulata | Year: 1964 (Image: YouTube)

Teen Bhubaner Pare | Year: 1969 (Image: YouTube)

Teen Bhubaner Pare | Year: 1969 (Image: YouTube)

Aranyer Din Ratri | Year: 1970

Aranyer Din Ratri | Year: 1970 (Image: Wikipedia)

Kony | Year: 1984

Kony | Year: 1984 (Image: Wikipedia)

Atanka | Year: 1986 (Image: YouTube)

Atanka | Year: 1986 (Image: YouTube)

Asukh | Year: 1999

Asukh | Year: 1999 (Image: Wikipedia)

Mayurakshi | Year: 2017 (Image: Wikipedia)

Mayurakshi | Year: 2017 (Image: Wikipedia)

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #Soumitra Chatterjee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.