Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies: Here's a look at some of his best films

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 on November 15 at a Kolkata hospital. Chatterjee rose to prominence with his collaborations with auteur Satyajit Ray, and grew into an iconic star of the '60s and '70s. Let's remember the iconic National Award-winning actor for his contribution to cinema across almost 60 years in the industry. (Image: NW18 Creative) Apur Sansar | Year : 1959 (Image: Twitter) Abhijan | Year: 1962 (Image: Wikipedia) Charulata | Year: 1964 (Image: YouTube) Teen Bhubaner Pare | Year: 1969 (Image: YouTube) Aranyer Din Ratri | Year: 1970 (Image: Wikipedia) Kony | Year: 1984 (Image: Wikipedia) Atanka | Year: 1986 (Image: YouTube) Asukh | Year: 1999 (Image: Wikipedia) Mayurakshi | Year: 2017 (Image: Wikipedia) First Published on Nov 15, 2020 03:36 pm