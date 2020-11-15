Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies: Here's a look at some of his best films

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at the age of 85 on November 15 at a Kolkata hospital. Chatterjee rose to prominence with his collaborations with auteur Satyajit Ray, and grew into an iconic star of the '60s and '70s. Let's remember the iconic National Award-winning actor for his contribution to cinema across almost 60 years in the industry. (Image: NW18 Creative)