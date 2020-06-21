In Pics | Solar Eclipse 2020: From Delhi to Dubai, here’s how people watched the 'Ring of Fire'

The 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of the century, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, was visible from parts of India and West Asia. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India and other countries in the region witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of this century on June 21. This picture shows a partial solar eclipse observed from Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 People using solar viewers to watch the partial solar eclipse in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, India. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The eclipse, as seen from Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI) 4/10 Here's an image of a man using special protective glasses to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A partial solar eclipse seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 A man wearing a protective face mask, uses special protective glasses to watch the annual solar eclipse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The eclipse, as seen in the skies of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: ANI) 9/10 This picture shows a man, wearing a protective face mask, using a welding helmet as protection to watch the annular solar eclipse in Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 This is how the eclipse was seen from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Image: ANI) First Published on Jun 21, 2020 01:02 pm