you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Solar Eclipse 2020: From Delhi to Dubai, here’s how people watched the 'Ring of Fire'

The 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of the century, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire, was visible from parts of India and West Asia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and other countries in the region witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of this century on June 21. This picture shows a partial solar eclipse observed from Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

India and other countries in the region witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of this century on June 21. This picture shows a partial solar eclipse observed from Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters)

People using solar viewers to watch the partial solar eclipse in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, India. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

People using solar viewers to watch the partial solar eclipse in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, India. (Image: Reuters)

The eclipse, as seen from Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI)
3/10

The eclipse, as seen from Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: ANI)

Here's an image of a man using special protective glasses to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Here's an image of a man using special protective glasses to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters)

A partial solar eclipse seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

A partial solar eclipse seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt. (Image: Reuters)

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)

A man wearing a protective face mask, uses special protective glasses to watch the annual solar eclipse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

A man wearing a protective face mask, uses special protective glasses to watch the annual solar eclipse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Image: Reuters)

The eclipse, as seen in the skies of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: ANI)
8/10

The eclipse, as seen in the skies of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Image: ANI)

This picture shows a man, wearing a protective face mask, using a welding helmet as protection to watch the annular solar eclipse in Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

This picture shows a man, wearing a protective face mask, using a welding helmet as protection to watch the annular solar eclipse in Manama, Bahrain. (Image: Reuters)

This is how the eclipse was seen from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Image: ANI)
10/10

This is how the eclipse was seen from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Image: ANI)

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 01:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #solar eclipse #World News

