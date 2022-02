A snow sculpture of Taj Mahal has become the latest attraction for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, after the igloo cafe, which also attracted many eyeballs. (Image: ANI)

The replica of one of the seven wonders of the world has been sculpted by members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz with an aim to make the tourist destination Gulmarg more appealing and memorable for the tourist. By building this new sculpture with zero material cost in 17 days, the locals have managed to excite tourists from across the world. (Image: ANI)