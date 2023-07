1/5 Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra released the recent images of ongoing construction work at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The inauguration is scheduled for January 1, 2024, as confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Image: ANI)

2/5 Work continues at a steady pace as the place gets ready for inauguration next year. A video showcased the 'Garbh Griha,' the sacred chamber for Lord Ram's statue placement. (Image: ANI)

3/5 On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stones for the construction of the Lord Ram Temple. (Image: ANI)

4/5 On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, ruled in favour of Ram Lalla, handing over the disputed 2.7-acre land to a government-formed trust for constructing the Ram Temple. (Image: ANI)