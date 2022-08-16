Siachen Tragedy: Mortal remains of a soldier found after 38 years; a look at world’s highest battlefield

The Indian Army has found remains of one of its soldiers 38 years after he went missing in Siachen. Lance Naik Chandrashekhar Harbol, in Siachen to take part in Operation Meghdoot, was part of a patrol team when an avalanche hit it. (Image: News18 creative)

On May 29, 1984, the soldiers got caught in an avalanche while patrolling. The bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, those of the other five, including Harbol, could not be found. (Image: News18 creative)

In August 2022, a patrol party of Rajasthan Rifles came across a bunker destroyed by an avalanche. This is where Harbol’s remains were found. (Image: News18 creative)

163 Indian personnel deployed at the Siachen glacier lost their lives in 10 years – between 2008 and 2017. (Image: News18 creative)

Siachen Glacier – where weather is the real enemy – is world’s highest battlefield. (Image: News18 creative)

A look at the effects of altitude on the human body. (Image: News18 creative)