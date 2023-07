1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair via video conferencing. (Image Source: ANI)

2/7 With inauguration of the new terminal, capacity at Port Blair airport would increase to 1,200 passengers per hour from 300 passengers per hour, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the inaugural of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar airport in Port Blair. (Image Source: ANI)

3/7 10 aircrafts would be able to stand at one time at the airport now which would mean number of flights could be increased, says PM Modi on inauguration of new integrated terminal building at Port Blair airport. (Image Source: ANI)

4/7 Built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building will play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory. (Image Source: Jyotiraditya Scindia/ Twitter)

5/7 The new airport terminal building has a number of sustainability features like double insulated roofing system to reduce heat gain, skylights to provide maximum inlet of abundant natural sunlight during day time to reduce artificial light usage inside the building, LED lighting, and low heat gain glazing. (Image Source: Jyotiraditya Scindia/ Twitter)

6/7 As a gateway to the beautiful Andaman and Nicobar islands, Port Blair is a popular destination for tourists and hence the spacious new integrated terminal building will boost air traffic and help enhance tourism in the region. (Image Source: Jyotiraditya Scindia/ Twitter)