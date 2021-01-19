Security personnel rehearse for 72nd Republic Day parade in Delhi

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, rehearsals for India’s 72nd Republic Day have begun. But this year the celebration will not be the same as always. From a cap on spectators to bio-bubble for participating soldiers, an array of restrictions and changes have been announced. For the first time in five decades, no foreign head of state would be attending the Republic Day parade. Security personnel took part in the rehearsals for Republic Day parade in Delhi’s cold and foggy weather. (Image: AP)

Indian Air Force soldiers march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, January 18. (Image: AP)

Indian army tanks are lined up during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills in New Delhi, Monday, January 18. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, highlighted by a march past by different branches of the military as well as a display of arms and missiles. (Image: AP)

An Indian army soldier gives command for march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills in New Delhi, Monday, January 18. (Image: AP)

Indian Navy soldiers do push up to keep themselves warm during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills on January 18. (Image: AP)