In Pics | Schools in Delhi reopen for classes 9 to 12 from today, adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Offline classes for standard 6 to 8 in Delhi schools will begin from September 8.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
Amid concerns of a possible third wave of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will be re-opening but in a phased manner. Students of classes 9 to 12 will be able to attend school from today. (Image: ANI)
"It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From September 1, classes for standard 9-12 in all schools, their coaching classes as well as all colleges/universities will be permitted to resume," announced Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on August 27. (Image: ANI)
This development comes after an expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September. (Image: ANI)
Schools in the national capital were ordered to close last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. (Image: ANI)
Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams." (Image: ANI)
Screen test of all the students are being taken at the school gates before entering school. (Image: ANI)
Parents of students has come to drop their children to school on the first day of th reopening of schools in Delhi after COVID-19 pandemic force schools to close. (Image: ANI)
