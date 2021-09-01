In Pics | Schools in Delhi reopen for classes 9 to 12 from today, adhering to COVID-19 protocols

Amid concerns of a possible third wave of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will be re-opening but in a phased manner. Students of classes 9 to 12 will be able to attend school from today. (Image: ANI)

"It has been decided to resume schools, colleges, coaching activities in Delhi with all precautions, in a phased manner. From September 1, classes for standard 9-12 in all schools, their coaching classes as well as all colleges/universities will be permitted to resume," announced Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on August 27. (Image: ANI)

This development comes after an expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recommended a phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital beginning September. (Image: ANI)

Schools in the national capital were ordered to close last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. (Image: ANI)

Kumkum, a class 10 student says, "There is no doubt that there is a sense of fear but after all, we've to study & sit for exams." (Image: ANI)

Screen test of all the students are being taken at the school gates before entering school. (Image: ANI)