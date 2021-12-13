MARKET NEWS

Schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city reopen today after 20 months due to COVID-19

Schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city reopen today after 20 months, which were due to coronavirus outbreak in India.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city reopen today. (Image: ANI)
The schools were closed in March 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in India. (Image: ANI)
The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had earlier decided not to start schools Classes 1 to 7 in its jurisdiction on December 1 in view of the possible threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. (Image: ANI)
As per an official release, there are 1,85,279 students in Classes 1 to 7 in 504 schools in the NMC area and at least 60 per cent of parents have given their consent to resume physical classes. (image: ANI)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Nashik #schools #Slideshow
first published: Dec 13, 2021 09:56 am

