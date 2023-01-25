Republic Day 2023: Here's what you should know about this year's celebrations

1/10

Every year, January 26 is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. This year, Republic Day celebrations will be held at Kartavya Path. It will be the first Republic Day celebrations at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year. Here are few things to know about the 74th Republic Day parade. (Image: News18 Creative)This year, the theme of India's Republic Day celebration is "Jan Bhagidari (participation of the common people)". (Image: News18 Creative)Around 45,000 people are expected to be present at the programme on January 26. Twenty three tableaux - 17 from States/Union Territories and 6 from various ministries and department will roll down the Kartavya Path during the R-Day parade. (Image: News18 Creative)Eighteen helicopters, twenty three fighter aircraft and eight transporter aircraft are set to perform air show as part of Republic Day celebrations. (Image: News18 Creative)There will be a total of sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums Bands, will be participating in this year's R-Day parade. (Image: News18 Creative)It will be the first Republic Day celebrations at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year. A look at the many firsts at this year's parade. (Image: News18 Creative)For the first time, women personnel will be part of the Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. (Image: News18 Creative)The 105 mm Indian field gun will replace the British-era 25-punder guns for 21 gun salute. (Image: News18 Creative)With 3,500 indigenous drones, it will also feature the largest drone show in the country. (Image: News18 Creative)A team of "Daredevils" motorcycle riders from the Corps of Signals will be co-led by a woman officer. (Image: News18 Creative)