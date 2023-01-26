Republic Day 2023: Marching contingents showcased India’s military might at Kartavya Path

1/12

A spectacular presentation of discipline and grit as Army contingents and other personnel marched on the Kartavya Path on 74th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path and kicked-off the celebrations. The parade started with Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, marching down the Kartavya Path, followed by the Parade Second-in-command, Major General Bhavnish Kumar.The winners of highest gallantry awards – the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra – followed the Parade Commander.A military contingent from Egypt marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time on the occasion of 74th Republic Day celebration. The Egyptian army contingent participated in the parade in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.The first contingent in the uniform of the 61 Cavalry, led by Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali, marched on the Kartavya Path.MBT Arjun led by Captain Amanjeet Singh marched at the Kartavya Path.Akash - 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment - 'The Amritsar Airfield' led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe marched at Kartavya Path with its motto 'Aakashe Shatrun Jahi'.10 M Short Span Bridge - 64 Assault Engineer Regiment led by Captain Shivashish Solanki marched at Kartavya Path.Brahmos - 861 Missile Regiment led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala marched at the Kartavya Path on January 26 with a motto of ‘Swamiye Sarnam Aiyyapa’.K9 Vajra - T of 224 Medium Regiment (Self Propelled) led by Lt Prakhar Tiwari marched at Kartavya Path on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.Combined band of Armoured Corps Centre and School, Parachute Regimental central and Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre led by Sub Rajender marched at Kartavya Path.The Punjab Regiment led by Captain Aman Jagtap of 23 Punjab Regiment, Longewala marched on the occasion of R-Day 2023 parade. (With inputs from agencies)The camel contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) march past the saluting dias at Kartavya Path. For the first time, female camel riders are participating in the parade, showcasing women's empowerment in various fields.