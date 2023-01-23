Republic Day 2023: Here's a glimpse of full dress rehearsals of the parade on Kartavya Path

1/18 Egyptian military contingent participating in the Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path. President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El –Sisi will be the special guest at the R-Day parade this year. (Image: PTI)

2/18 A contingent of the Indian Coast Guard marches past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 23, 2023. (Image: PTI)

3/18 Indian Army Dare Devils perform during the full dress rehearsal. Precision to the split of a second that has spectators skipping their heartbeats is the kind of stunt that the Dare Devils perform. The team is also known for its unmatched and scintillating human formations on bikes. (Image: PTI)

4/18 Indian Armed Forces' 'Akash' missile system on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 23, 2023. (Image: PTI)

5/18 Indian Air Force's Su-30s aircraft with a C-17 Globemaster fly past during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 23. (Image: PTI)

6/18 Maharashtra tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (Image: PTI)

7/18 Karnataka tableau on display. Twenty-three tableaux, 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments, will be displayed on January 26. (Image: PTI)

8/18 Ministry of Culture tableau on display. Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala will also be displaying their tableaux during the parade, depicting the “geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country”. (Image: PTI)

9/18 Haryana tableau on display. As per the ministry, the selection process involved scrutiny of tableau proposals from various states and UTs by an expert committee and several rounds of interactions by committee members with representatives of the states on the theme, presentation, aesthetics, and technical elements of their tableaux. (Image: PTI)

10/18 Jammu and Kashmir tableau on display. There will be a total of 45,000 spectators at the Republic Day event this year, as compared to over a lakh in pre-Covid years. (Image: PTI)

11/18 Uttar Pradesh tableau on display. The ministry mandated the use of eco-friendly material for the tableaux this year. (Image: PTI)

12/18 Ladakh tableau on display during dress rehearsals on January 23. (Image: PTI)

13/18 Kerala tableau on display. This year, the Union government has proposed three themes for the R-Day tableaux — India@75, International Year of Millets, and Nari Shakti. (Image: PTI)

14/18 Artists perform during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. For this year, the Ministry of Defence has told all participants showcasing their tableaux to engage ‘young qualified designers from renowned institutions’. (Image: PTI)

15/18 Indian Army Dare Devils perform during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (Image: PTI)

16/18 Artists perform during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (Image: PTI)

17/18 Indian Army's tanks on display during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2023. (Image: PTI)