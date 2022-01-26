MARKET NEWS

Republic Day 2022 | Here are some facts about the day that commemorates the adoption of the Constitution

There will be no chief guest at the Republic Day parade for the second year due to COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and citizens are expected to abide by it. Here are a few facts about the day.
On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was adopted in this country.
Since 1955, the parade has been held at Rajpath.
There will be no chief guest at the Republic Day parade for the second year due to COVID-19.
This year the parade will start half an hour late at 10:30 am due to fog prediction.
This year the parade will end at National Stadium instead of Red Fort due to COVID-19.
On the evening of January 29, the Beating Retreat ceremony is held which officially denotes the end of Republic Day festivities.
During the parade, Indian Army will sport different uniforms and display weapons.
Map of India in 1950 versus present day.
Preamble of the Indian constitution.
