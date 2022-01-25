MARKET NEWS

Republic Day 2022 | A glimpse of preparation for 73rd Republic Day celebration

Due to limited space and time, this year, only 12 states and union territories have been selected for showcasing their tableaux. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year in the whole country.

January 25, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST
This year, on January 26, India will celebration its 73rd Republic Day to mark and celebrate the date on which the country’s constitution came into effect in 1950. Due to limited space and time, this year, only 12 states and union territories have been selected for showcasing their tableaux. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year in the whole country. Let’s take a look at the preparations ahead of the celebration, held with due adherence to the Covid protocol. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Folk artistes from Chhattisgarh perform on their tableau during rehearsals of the upcoming Republic Day parade. Chhattisgarh’s tableau is inspired by ‘Govardhan Nyay Yojana,’ a state government scheme under which products are made out of cow dung purchased from farmers, providing employment and a stable income to people, especially women. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The tableau of Haryana will also be included in the parade this year. The state will demonstrate the strength of Haryana’s sportspersons. The tableau will feature ten Olympians with Olympic Gold Medalist Neerah Chopra being center of attraction. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Athletes shared their happiness on being featured in the tableau. “It is a proud moment for all Olympics and Paralympics sportspersons from Haryana to participate in the tableau. For the first time, Haryana has been selected to represent sports in the 26th January parade,” said Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
A full-dress rehearsal was held at Rajpath in Delhi on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day parade. The rehearsal started from Vijay Chowk proceeded towards the Red Fort via Rajpath. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Ahead of Republic day, full dress rehearsals was held across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, giving a glimpse of India’s culture and heritage. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The full dress rehearsals was conducted at District Police Line in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Ahead of Republic Day, full-dress rehearsals conducted in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.