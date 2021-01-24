Republic Day 2021 | Folk dance to military battalions march, rehearsals in full swing for R-Day parade

An Indian Army brass band marches during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 21. (Image: AP)

National Security Guard soldiers get ready to participate on their tableaux for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 21. (Image: AP)

Indian army tanks are lined for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, January 21. (Image: AP)

An Army instructor briefs national Cadet Corp students as they prepare for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, January 18. (Image: AP)

Indian army soldiers march during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills, in New Delhi, January 18. (Image: AP)

Replica of a proposed Ram temple is seen as part of the Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, January 22. (Image: AP)

A health worker takes a swab sample of a folk artists to test for COVID-19 during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, January 22. (Image: AP)

Indian army tanks roll out during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills, in New Delhi, January 21. (Image: AP)

A joint defense forces of Bangladesh march during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina Hills in New Delhi, January 21. For the first time Bangladesh defense forces will take in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. (Image: AP)

Folk artists dressed as Hindu holy men perform next to a replica of a proposed Rama temple as part of Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)

Indian workers paint models of school children to be placed on a tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, January 22. (Image: AP)