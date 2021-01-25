Republic Day 2021 | A look at some of the events that will make this year’s parade unique

India’s 72nd Republic Day celebration will be unique in every way amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This novel outbreak has led to many changes in the parade celebration compared to previous years. India's might, as well as culture, will be showcased following strict safety protocols. This is what will make this year’s Republic Day parade unique. (Image: AP)

This is the first time in 55 years that a foreign dignitary will not attend the parade as chief guest. United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to be the chief guest of the R-Day parade but the emergence of a new and a more infectious coronavirus strain and surging COVID-19 cases in UK forced Johnson to cancel his visit. The government has said that no other head of state has been invited as the chief guest. (Image: AP)

The parade will culminate with a flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s newly-inducted Rafale fighter aircraft. The French-made fighter jet will also perform the 'Vertical Charlie’ formation in which an aircraft flies at a low altitude, pulls up vertically and conducts rolls before stabilising at a higher altitude. (Image: Reuters)

Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth will become the first woman fighter pilot to participate in the parade. The 28-year-old will also be a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s tableau. (Image: Twitter/@IAF)

Uttar Pradesh's tableau will feature a replica of the Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya. It will also display the culture, tradition and art associated with the town. (Image: AP)

A tri-service contingent of 122 defence personnel belonging to Bangladesh’s Armed Forces will participate in the parade. This is only the third time that a foreign military contingent has been invited to the event. Bangladesh was invited to commemorate 50 years of the country's Liberation War in which India played the lead role. (Image: AP)