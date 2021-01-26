MARKET NEWS

Republic Day 2021: A look at India's 72nd R-Day celebration

Republic Day 2021: India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. See how it was different this year.

January 26, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind at the Republic Day event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind at the Republic Day event. (Image courtesy: DD news)
Narendra Modi salutes the national flag.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes the National flag. (Image courtesy: DD news)
President Ram Nath Kovind salutes the National flag.
President Ram Nath Kovind salutes the National flag. (Image courtesy: DD news)
Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's RepublicDay parade, as the Parade Commander. (Image courtesy: DD news)
Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's RepublicDay parade, as the Parade Commander. (Image courtesy: DD news)
The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais (Image courtesy: DD news)
The main battle tank of the Indian Army, T- 90 Bhishma, which is commanded by Captain Karanveer Singh Bhangu of 54 Armoured Regiment goes past the saluting dais (Image courtesy: DD news)
Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath. (Image courtesy: DD news)
Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath. (Image courtesy: DD news)
The Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system is led by Captain Quamrul Zaman.
The Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system is led by Captain Quamrul Zaman.
The marching contingent Garhwal Rifles is led by Captain Rajpoot Saurabh Singh of 17th Battalion.
The marching contingent Garhwal Rifles is led by Captain Rajpoot Saurabh Singh of 17th Battalion.
The display of cultural tableaux begins at Republic Day parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.
The display of cultural tableaux begins at Republic Day parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT.
The Camel contingent of the Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh, at Rajpath on Republic Day
The Camel contingent of the Border Security Force under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh, at Rajpath on Republic Day
Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System of 841 Rocket Regiment(Pinaka)being led by Capt Vibhor Gulati
Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System of 841 Rocket Regiment(Pinaka)being led by Capt Vibhor Gulati
NCC Girls marching contingent led by Senior Under Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NCC Directorate, Maharashtra
NCC Girls marching contingent led by Senior Under Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NCC Directorate, Maharashtra.
Naval Brass Band led by Sumesh Rajan, Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician), playing the Indian Navy Song tune ‘Jai Bharti’ marches down Rajpath.
Naval Brass Band led by Sumesh Rajan, Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician), playing the Indian Navy Song tune ‘Jai Bharti’ marches down Rajpath.
Marching Contingent & Band of Bangladesh Army participate in RepublicDay parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan.
Marching Contingent & Band of Bangladesh Army participate in RepublicDay parade. The contingent is being led by Lt Col Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawan.
Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade.
Indian Navy's tableau with the theme of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ being displayed at Republic Day parade.
Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade.
Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade.
DRDO contingent this year consists of two Tableaus - Light Combat Aircraft-Navy - Take off from INS Vikramaditya and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.
DRDO contingent this year consists of two Tableaus: Light Combat Aircraft-Navy - Take off from INS Vikramaditya and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.
Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at Republic Day parade 2021.
Captain Preeti Choudhary of 140 Air Defence Regiment (Self Propelled) leads upgraded Schilka Weapon system. She is the only woman contingent commander from Army at Republic Day parade 2021.
A contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG) also known as the Black Cat Commandoes march down Rajpath. The Force was raised in 1984.
A contingent of the National Security Guard (NSG) also known as the Black Cat Commandoes march down Rajpath. The Force was raised in 1984.
A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera displayed on the Gujarat tableau.
A replica of the Sun Temple at Modhera displayed on the Gujarat tableau.
Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.
Designed after the theme 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', the tableau of Uttar Pradesh also displays Ram Mandir.
ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake.
ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake.
Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tableau has the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur'.
Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. The tableau has the theme '400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur'.
With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan- COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes.
With the theme of 'Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan- COVID' the tableau of the Department of Biotechnology depicts the process of COVID19 Vaccine development through various processes.
'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters.
'Rudra’ formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by 2 Mi-17 IV helicopters.
One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Kmh.
One Rafale with 2 Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft & 2 MiG-29 Air Superiority Fighters, in 'Eklavya’ formation are the next to fly past, at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #gallery #India #Republic Day #Slideshow
first published: Jan 26, 2021 10:38 am

