Remembering Dhirubhai Ambani: 8 inspiring quotes by the business tycoon

On Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary, we look at some of the business tycoon's quotes that inspire and motivate

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 02:21 PM IST
Growth has no limit at Reliance. I keep revising my vision. Only when you dream it you can do it - Dhirubhai Ambani
Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)
Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)
Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)
We bet on people - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)
Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)
Don't give up. Courage is my conviction - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)
You do not require an invitation to make profits - Dhirubhai Ambani (AP)
