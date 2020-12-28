Remembering Dhirubhai Ambani: 8 inspiring quotes by the business tycoon

Growth has no limit at Reliance. I keep revising my vision. Only when you dream it you can do it - Dhirubhai Ambani

Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)

Pursue your goals even in the face of difficulties, and convert adversities into opportunities - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)

Between my past, the present and the future, there is one common factor: Relationship and Trust. This is the foundation of our growth - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)

We bet on people - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)

Meeting the deadlines is not good enough, beating the deadlines is my expectation - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)

Don't give up. Courage is my conviction - Dhirubhai Ambani (Reuters)