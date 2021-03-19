English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Recycling flowers: One man's mission to clean up the sacred Ganga river

Agarwal’s team, most of whom are women, pluck out the discarded flowers near the river bank and gather them from temples to repurpose them into paper and incense - as well as water colours that can be used for the Hindu festival of Holi.

Reuters
March 19, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
Sitting at plain wooden tables, women in face masks roll a brown paste into thin cylinders - helping to recycle some of the millions of tonnes of flowers that Hindu worshippers throw into the Ganges. They are part of a 100-strong team working for entrepreneur Ankit Agarwal’s Phool.co (flower), removing floral waste from one of the most polluted stretches of India’s holy river in the northern city of Kanpur. (Image: Reuters)
Sitting at plain wooden tables, women in face masks roll a brown paste into thin cylinders - helping to recycle some of the millions of tonnes of flowers that Hindu worshippers throw into the Ganga. They are part of a 100-strong team working for entrepreneur Ankit Agarwal’s Phool.co (flower), removing floral waste from one of the most polluted stretches of India’s holy river in the northern city of Kanpur. (Image: Reuters)
Indians typically offer flowers at temples as a mark of devotion and, Agarwal says, some eight million tonnes of those offerings end up in the country’s rivers each year - along with sewage and industrial and domestic waste. “All the pesticides and insecticides that were used to grow these flowers mix with the river water, making it highly toxic,” he told Reuters TV. (Image: Reuters)
Indians typically offer flowers at temples as a mark of devotion and, Agarwal says, some eight million tonnes of those offerings end up in the country’s rivers each year - along with sewage and industrial and domestic waste. “All the pesticides and insecticides that were used to grow these flowers mix with the river water, making it highly toxic,” he told Reuters TV. (Image: Reuters)
Agarwal’s team, most of whom are women, pluck out the discarded flowers near the river bank and gather them from temples to repurpose them into paper and incense - as well as water colours that can be used for the Hindu festival of Holi. (Image: Reuters)
Agarwal’s team, most of whom are women, pluck out the discarded flowers near the river bank and gather them from temples to repurpose them into paper and incense - as well as water colours that can be used for the Hindu festival of Holi. (Image: Reuters)
Many Indians prefer to dump the flowers they offer to deities into water bodies as putting them into bins is considered unholy, Agarwal said. To discourage them from also discarding into water the packets of incense sticks his company makes, his company stamps them without images of Hindu gods and infuses the paper with basil seeds, a plant considered holy in Hinduism. (Image: Reuters)
Many Indians prefer to dump the flowers they offer to deities into water bodies as putting them into bins is considered unholy, Agarwal said. To discourage them from also discarding into water the packets of incense sticks his company makes, his company stamps them without images of Hindu gods and infuses the paper with basil seeds, a plant considered holy in Hinduism. (Image: Reuters)
Phool.co has received investment from the social arm of the Tata business group, and most of the women he has employed used to work as manual scavengers or were jobless. Now they have an occupation that commands respect - cleaning the sacred Ganges. “People see me as an independent woman who can do a job and also run her household. So, this has brought a change in my life,” said one, Sujata Devi. (Image: Reuters)
Phool.co has received investment from the social arm of the Tata business group, and most of the women he has employed used to work as manual scavengers or were jobless. Now they have an occupation that commands respect - cleaning the sacred Ganga. “People see me as an independent woman who can do a job and also run her household. So, this has brought a change in my life,” said one, Sujata Devi. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Clean Ganga river #recycling flowers #river Ganga #Slideshow #World News
first published: Mar 19, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.