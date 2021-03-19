Recycling flowers: One man's mission to clean up the sacred Ganga river

Sitting at plain wooden tables, women in face masks roll a brown paste into thin cylinders - helping to recycle some of the millions of tonnes of flowers that Hindu worshippers throw into the Ganga. They are part of a 100-strong team working for entrepreneur Ankit Agarwal’s Phool.co (flower), removing floral waste from one of the most polluted stretches of India’s holy river in the northern city of Kanpur. (Image: Reuters)

Indians typically offer flowers at temples as a mark of devotion and, Agarwal says, some eight million tonnes of those offerings end up in the country’s rivers each year - along with sewage and industrial and domestic waste. “All the pesticides and insecticides that were used to grow these flowers mix with the river water, making it highly toxic,” he told Reuters TV. (Image: Reuters)

Agarwal’s team, most of whom are women, pluck out the discarded flowers near the river bank and gather them from temples to repurpose them into paper and incense - as well as water colours that can be used for the Hindu festival of Holi. (Image: Reuters)

Many Indians prefer to dump the flowers they offer to deities into water bodies as putting them into bins is considered unholy, Agarwal said. To discourage them from also discarding into water the packets of incense sticks his company makes, his company stamps them without images of Hindu gods and infuses the paper with basil seeds, a plant considered holy in Hinduism. (Image: Reuters)