Rajnath Singh on 3-day visit to Vietnam, strengthening defence ties tops agenda

Moneycontrol News

On June 8, India and Vietnam signed a “joint vision statement” for defence partnership towards the Year 2030 to enhance the scope and scale of defence cooperation between the countries. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)This key vision statement was signed during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Vietnam. It was signed after Singh's meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)Singh took to social media to talk about the meeting. “Had an excellent meeting with General Phan Van Giang, the Defence Minister of Vietnam. We renewed interactions on expanding bilateral cooperation. Our close Defence and Security cooperation is an important factor of stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” the minister tweeted. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)Earlier, the minister visited the Mausoleum of the founding father of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh, and paid homage to the leader. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh) (With inputs from ANI)