Railway Coaches With A View: A look at some of the destinations you can explore in Vistadome coaches

Madhya Pradesh has introduced its first Vistadome coach on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route. These state-of-the-art train coaches, with their glass ceilings and world-class facilities, offer an enthralling train journey to passengers. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Vistadome coaches were introduced by the Indian railways to promote tourism on some of the scenic routes. They are attached with trains on some specific routes, and are designed to provide passengers an immersive travel experience. (Image: News18 Creative)

India’s first Vistadome coach was introduced in Andhra Pradesh in 2017 on the Visakhapatnam-Araku route. (Image: News18 Creative)

Train tickets for Vistadome coaches can be booked on the IRCTC website or the IRCTC ticket booking app. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here are few things to know about the Vistadome coaches. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indian Railways installed a Vistadome coach in the Bhopal-Jabalpur Jan Shatabdi Express in August 2022, which allows passengers to see the Narmada river bank, Tawa Dam in Itarsi, and many more scenic views. Let’s take a look at other top rail routes in India that have Vistadome coaches. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express has a Vistadome coach that allows tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty during their journey. (Image: News18 Creative)

The New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Express takes tourist through lush green forests, tea orchards, and rivers of Dooars. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Him Darshan Express between Kalka and Shimla comes with Vistadome coaches, and offers views of pine-covered mountains, lush valleys, and numerous streams. (Image: News18 Creative)

Vistadome coaches on the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express allow passengers to enjoy the lush greenery scenery and tea garden views along the way. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Dadar-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express has Vistadome coaches. The route offers breathtaking view of the Western Ghats and Konkan coast. (Image: News18 Creative)