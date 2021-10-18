MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

In Pics| Rail Roko Andolan: Farmers block railway track in Punjab, demand sacking of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

The SKM said during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on October 18.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced ‘Rail Roko’ protests across the country today to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (Image: ANI)
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced 'Rail Roko' protests across the country today to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (Image: ANI)
The SKM said during the ‘rail roko’ protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on October 18.
The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on October 18. (Image: ANI)
To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nation-wide Rail Roko program today. (Image: ANI)
To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nationwide Rail Roko program today. (Image: ANI)
SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. The SKM asks for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property. (Image: ANI)
SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. The SKM asks for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property. (Image: ANI)
The SKM also claimed that at effigy-burning events across Uttar Pradesh, several farmer leaders were put under house arrested while some were detained. (Image: ANI)
The SKM also claimed that at effigy-burning events across Uttar Pradesh, several farmer leaders were put under house arrested while some were detained. (Image: ANI)
Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9. (Image: ANI)
Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9. (Image: ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amritsar #Current Affairs #farmers #gallery #India #rail roko #Slideshow
first published: Oct 18, 2021 10:29 am

