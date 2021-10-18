In Pics| Rail Roko Andolan: Farmers block railway track in Punjab, demand sacking of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced ‘Rail Roko’ protests across the country today to demand the dismissal and arrest Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. (Image: ANI)

To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nationwide Rail Roko program today. (Image: ANI)

The SKM also claimed that at effigy-burning events across Uttar Pradesh, several farmer leaders were put under house arrested while some were detained. (Image: ANI)