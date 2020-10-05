172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|rahul-gandhi-begins-3-day-kheti-bachao-yatra-captain-amarinder-singh-other-congress-leaders-join-punjab-rally-against-new-farm-bills-5923631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi begins 3-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'; Captain Amarinder Singh, other Congress leaders join Punjab rally against new farm bills

Farmers fear that these reforms, which the government says will boost growth in the agriculture sector through private investments, are likely to be exploited by private players for buying their crops cheaply.

Moneycontrol News
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s three day long ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab against the recent farm bills passed by the parliament began on October 4. The tractor rallies is held to protest against the new farm bills which government believe as a reform measure to help rid India’s vast agriculture sector of antiquated laws. The rallies will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols. (Image: AFP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s three-day-long ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab against the recent farm bills passed by the parliament began on October 4. The tractor rally is held to protest against the new farm bills which the government believes as a reform measure to help rid India’s vast agriculture sector of antiquated laws. The rallies will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols. (Image: AFP)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders also took part in the rally supporting the farmers’ organisations. (Image: AFP)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders also took part in the rally supporting the farmers’ organisations. (Image: AFP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders holds a banner during a rally to protest against the recent passing of agriculture reform bill in the Parliament, in Moga on October 4. (Image: AFP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders hold a banner during a rally to protest against the recent passing of agriculture reform bill in the Parliament, in Moga on October 4. (Image: AFP)

Farmers protest intensified in many parts of the country following the parliament’s approval of the three new farm bills; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Farmers fear that these reforms which government says will boost growth in the agriculture sector through private investments, are likely to be exploited by private players for buying their crops cheaply. (Image: AFP)

Farmers protest intensified in many parts of the country following the parliament’s approval of the three new farm bills; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Farmers fear that these reforms, which the government says will boost growth in the agriculture sector through private investments, are likely to be exploited by private players for buying their crops cheaply. (Image: AFP)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets farmers during a tractor rally, ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra,’ in a protest against the new farm bills 2020, at a village near Moga, Punjab on October 4. (Image: AFP)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets farmers during a tractor rally, ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra,’ in a protest against the new farm bills 2020, at a village near Moga, Punjab on October 4. (Image: AFP)

Congress supporters listen to Rahul Gandhi during a rally protest against the farm bills 2020, at a village near Moga. (Image: AFP)

Congress supporters listen to Rahul Gandhi during a rally protest against the farm bills 2020, at a village near Moga. (Image: AFP)

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 01:54 pm

tags #Congress #Farmers protest #India #new agriculture bills 2020 #new farm bills 2020 #Punjab #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.