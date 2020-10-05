Rahul Gandhi begins 3-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'; Captain Amarinder Singh, other Congress leaders join Punjab rally against new farm bills

Farmers protest intensified in many parts of the country following the parliament’s approval of the three new farm bills; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Farmers fear that these reforms, which the government says will boost growth in the agriculture sector through private investments, are likely to be exploited by private players for buying their crops cheaply. (Image: AFP)