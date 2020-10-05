Rahul Gandhi begins 3-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'; Captain Amarinder Singh, other Congress leaders join Punjab rally against new farm bills

Farmers fear that these reforms, which the government says will boost growth in the agriculture sector through private investments, are likely to be exploited by private players for buying their crops cheaply.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s three-day-long ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Punjab against the recent farm bills passed by the parliament began on October 4. The tractor rally is held to protest against the new farm bills which the government believes as a reform measure to help rid India’s vast agriculture sector of antiquated laws. The rallies will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols. (Image: AFP)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders also took part in the rally supporting the farmers’ organisations. (Image: AFP)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders hold a banner during a rally to protest against the recent passing of agriculture reform bill in the Parliament, in Moga on October 4. (Image: AFP)
Farmers protest intensified in many parts of the country following the parliament’s approval of the three new farm bills; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Farmers fear that these reforms, which the government says will boost growth in the agriculture sector through private investments, are likely to be exploited by private players for buying their crops cheaply. (Image: AFP)
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets farmers during a tractor rally, ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra,’ in a protest against the new farm bills 2020, at a village near Moga, Punjab on October 4. (Image: AFP)
Congress supporters listen to Rahul Gandhi during a rally protest against the farm bills 2020, at a village near Moga. (Image: AFP)
