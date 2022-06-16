Puri in Pics | City prepares for the world-famous Rath Yatra

Moneycontrol News

The heritage city of Puri is gearing up for the world-famous Rath Yatra as the construction of chariots kicks into full swing. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Carpenters began the construction of chariots on the Akshaya Tritiya day. The chariots are painted bright and the tops are covered in red, black, yellow, or green canopies. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are constructed every year with woods of specific trees. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra tradition dates back over 460 years. Over 10 lakh devotees are allowed to take part in the Rath Yatra this year. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Deities come out of the temple for the Rath Yatra with each deity paying a visit to the Gudicha Temple by riding their specific chariots drawn by devotees. Gudicha temple is dedicated to the Lord’s Aunt. (Image: Twitter @ANI)