Puri in Pics | City prepares for the world-famous Rath Yatra

The heritage city of Puri is gearing up for the world-famous Rath Yatra as the construction of chariots kicks into full swing. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Carpenters began the construction of chariots on the Akshaya Tritiya day. The chariots are painted bright and the tops are covered in red, black, yellow, or green canopies. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are constructed every year with woods of specific trees. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra tradition dates back over 460 years. Over 10 lakh devotees are allowed to take part in the Rath Yatra this year. (Image: Twitter @ANI)