Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 | Here's a list of key candidates who won defeating others

As the counting of votes for Puducherry Assembly election 2021 is still underway, here’s a look at how the key candidates of the major parties fared at the polls.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST
Constituency: Kamaraj Nagar | A. Johnkumar of BJP won against Cong’s M.O.H.F. Shajahan
Constituency: Mannadipet | BJP’s A Namassivayam defeated A. Krishnan of DMK party.
Constituency: Nedungadu | Chandira Priyanga won against Cong's A. Marimuthu
Constituency: Nellithope | Richards Johnkumar of All India N.R. Congress won against V. Cartigueyane of DMK
Constituency: Oupalam | Annibal Kennedy of DMK defeated AIADMK’s A. Anbalagan
